By DOMINIC WAMUGUNDA

When we look at our political evolution, the year that is now ending will go down in history as a year like no other.

To begin with it will be remembered as the year in which we held two general elections within a period of three months.

It will also go down as the year when a major candidate who had caused the annulment of the results of the first election boycotted the second election and still goes on to insist that he should be sworn in as president.

POLITICS

The worst part is that the prolonged intensive political activity has caused serious damages to the economic and emotional state of our nation.

The bottom line of our political problems is one. Very little politics in Kenya is about ideas.

It is all about personalities who stand at the centre of their respective communities. Some of these personalities have been able to, one way or the other, carve space for themselves or perhaps historical circumstances have somehow conspired to place them within the socio-political space they now occupy.

The communities from which these political “leaders” emanate then see these individuals as the embodiment of their communal aspirations irrespective of whether or not they know what the real ambitions of such a person are.

What has emerged quite clearly during the course of this year’s electioneering period is a phenomenon that begs a serious question. Do all our political leaders truly believe in the rule of law?

COHESION

The answer to this question forms the basis upon which our national stability and cohesion stands.

A political leader who has a following and who intrinsically does not believe in or is not totally committed to the rule of law poses a grave danger to both our national cohesion and stability.

The followers of such a leader will automatically not have any serious regard for the rule of law, a situation that may eventually lead to chaos.

There have been a lot of processes that we have been through as a nation that have been aimed at making our country better for of us but at some point one gets the feeling that a lot of the players in those processes have been doing it only for themselves.

There will be need for a renewed commitment to the good of Kenya and future generations.

Such a commitment must be based on lasting values like truth, justice, beauty, harmony and so forth. Happy New Year!