By FRED OLLOWS

As Kenya prepares to embrace yet another change in its education system, it is essential that we look back and ask why, 36 years after the change from the old 7-4-2-3 education system, there are few real cheerleaders for the 8-4-4 system that was adopted more than three decades ago.

The programme was seeded by the “Presidential Working Party on Establishment of the Second University in Kenya” – a team with the initially limited mandate of investigating the “feasibility of establishing another university with emphasis on vocational oriented courses” – which ended up giving Kenya the bonus of a whole education system.

The powerful 18-member team led by reputed Canadian scholar, Dr Colin Mackay, included eight professors among them Douglas Odhiambo, its Deputy Chairman, and George Saitoti, later Vice President.

Mr Samuel Maneno, legendary principal at Alliance High and Lenana Schools was there too. The brain-trust was strong and primary rationale sound.

PRACTICAL

Essentially, it was a call to make our learners more practical.

So, what went wrong? These questions must be asked as we embark on the journey of another education system, the 2-6-6-3 system. It is good news that the deputy chairman of the 8-4-4 taskforce, Prof Odhiambo, chaired the taskforce that bore the incoming system.

The 8-4-4 programme, when new, suffered the common Kenyan disease of inadequate marshalling of stakeholders and poor logistical acumen. Dr. Mackay, by handing in his report on January 21, 1981, appears to have set off an almighty rush! In 1982, those in Standard Six were told that they would be the last to sit the now defunct Certificate of Primary Education (CPE). Great anxiety gripped pupils.

In 1983, the easiest threat to get the candidates to work harder was that if one failed, they would join the 8-4-4.

FIRST LOT

The most common tease for the first lot of the 8-4-4, was that they were “guinea pigs”. Many of the learners, and as an adult today, I am sure their teachers, were very fearful of this great unknown. This in itself was the first problem. Jack Shonkoff, Harvard Professor of Child Health and Development, together with his colleagues, have added to the large body of research indicating that early exposure to extreme fear affects the developing brain, “particularly in those areas involved in emotions and learning”.

The fear and later, derision, arose from the fact that no one sold the system. The teachers were not prepared. The parents were not consulted. The learners were terrified! The first lot had spent the first six years of their basic learning in the 7-4-2-3 system.

They would possibly spend the next 10 years in a programme that was yet to be fully defined.

What would have worked better?

TRAIN TEACHERS

In 1981, a national conversation, ought to have started to panel-beat the findings of the good team. The next year would then have been used to fine-tune the educational resources and train the teachers.

We should have kicked off the programme in 1983, in nursery school, then pre-primary in 1984 and the first 8-4-4 Standard One in 1985. Instead, we had the first Standard Eight class sitting the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE).

Simply put, this was a disaster waiting to happen. This kind of educational roll out must never be allowed to happen again. The team handling the current 2-6-6-3 roll out appear to have picked a lesson.

They intend to start with the two pre-primary years, and Standards 1, 2 and 3. However, the smooth roll over still appears to be elusive. The 8-4-4 issues of incomplete stakeholder consultation and poor logistics linger. Particularly important is the fact that teachers haven’t been fully engaged and/or trained.

The human resource component in the education sector needs to sing from the same song sheet.

MASSIVE PROGRAMME

This is from the Ministry of Education (MoEd), Kenya Institute of Education (KIE), Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD), Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC), the university professors in the education field, teachers, their employer, Teachers Service Commission (TSC), union representatives and so on. It is a massive programme.

They should all be engaged in vigorous consultation at every step before rollout. The roll out should begin over the next two years with the pre-primary level. We need to start afresh without any hang-ups of the previous system.

If we have to do the primary bit, then let it be a pilot in the controlled environment of just a few schools. They would be strongly supported by the mentioned stakeholders, at all levels. We must now invite structured operations into our society.

ENEMIES

If this does not happen, would-be allies, the stakeholders, could turn into deadly enemies – directly and/or indirectly. The system will have no chance. Yet, competence-based education is the cutting edge of modern education.

It is an approach based on clear outcomes, grounded on learner needs and demonstrable skills. Properly done, the learner’s voice is much louder than the teacher’s voice. Let’s not lose another opportunity through poor engagement and logistical plans.