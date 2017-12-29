Despite the losses, Nadal consistently practised and trained for matches even when he had no confidence he would win.

With this career boost came the 2017 Australian Open and the determined Spaniard was now ready to win.

Every year, Nadal turned up and competed in all the grand slam tournaments except Wimbledon in 2016.

When 2017 begun, no one envisaged the year’s highs and the impact they would have.

In the world of sports, one man was close to being written off by the sports fraternity because he persistently suffered from knee and wrist injuries.

The last tennis grand slam title he won was in 2014 and the next two years were marked by one dismal performance after another. The closest he got to a final was the fourth round of the US Open in 2016 and he barely made in to the quarter finals of his favourite tournament at the Rolando Garros.

So bleak were his prospects of winning that he was knocked out of the 2016 Australian Open in the first round. The most shocking loss was to Steve Darcis, ranked 135th in 2014. Would he ever recover and rise back to the rank of tennis kings?

GOLD MEDAL

But his sheer determination did not diminish. Every year, he turned up and competed in all the grand slam tournaments except Wimbledon in 2016. A glimmer of hope arose during the 2016 Olympics when he won the gold medal in the men’s double title.

With this career boost came the 2017 Australian Open and the determined Spaniard was now ready to win. In an unexpected and thrilling tournament, he made it to the final and won two of the five sets. This marked the beginning of a man on the rise to claim his lost glory. Then came the French Open. Every player would rather play him on any other court other than clay.

“Thank god [sic] I didn’t play ___ on clay,” tweeted Andy Roddick, former world number one.

Rafael Nadal is the King of Clay and his showmanship is like no other. At Roland Garros, he dominated the tournament and won the 2017 French Open title without dropping a set.

GRAND SLAM

This was not any other grand slam win; this was his 10th French Open title. No other tennis player has ever won ten singles of one major.

To put it into perspective, this is the equivalent of the all time 12 UEFA Champions League wins by Real Madrid or the 13 Premier League wins by Manchester United.

As Nike put it, winning one is difficult, five is legendary! Six is record books; seven is rewriting history. Eight is unheard of! Nine is getting ridiculous; Ten is Rafael Nadal.

His 2017 success didn’t end there, Nadal went on to win the US Open title, making it his 16th grand slam victory. Hungry for more, he then reclaimed the world number 1 ranking which he last held in 2013. At the age of 31, Nadal is the oldest season-ending world number one. But what if he had given in to his injuries and quit tennis? Of paramount importance, how did he do it?

Nadal has a relentless spirit. He lost time and time again but rose above every defeat, went back to the court and corrected his errors.

TRAINED

Despite the losses, Nadal consistently practised and trained for matches even when he had no confidence he would win. When the pain became too much to bear, Nadal knew when to quit and allow time for recovery. Quitting a tournament didn’t mean he lost his passion for the game. He always came back more resilient. Can we be like Nadal in the New Year?

At times, we refuse to acknowledge when we are battered, bruised and are fighting a lost battle. We might be working hard but not working smart and this takes a toll on us.

There is no crime in admitting defeat. There is no shame in going back to the drawing board and re-strategising; we might just come back with a winning formula.

Take Manchester City for example. After coming third last season, they are currently playing a historic premier league season with a winning streak of 18 games so far.

RELENTLESS

Can Pep Guardiola beat his previous best run of 19 straight wins during the 2013-14 season at Bayern Munich?

My point? Be relentless, work persistently and consistently to perfect your craft and become unbeatable. We all have the aptitude to rise above setbacks and become part of history even if it is just in our immediate circles of influence.

What will be your historic moment in 2018?