By KWENDO OPANGA

“I believe we won the election but it was stolen from us, firstly through under-registration of voters in our regions, the deliberate manipulation of the biometric voter registration system, and finally the crashing of the electronic transmission of results from the polling stations to the national tallying centre to facilitate the doctoring of the infamous form 34s.’’

This is the oft thoughtful, prayerful and careful Mr Kalonzo Musyoka.

He was Mr Raila Odinga’s running mate on the Coalition for Reforms and Democracy ticket of 2013 and Nasa’s in 2017. He is here talking about the 2013 presidential poll in his just-published biography, Against All Odds.

ELECTION

On Thursday he said this about the ill-famed 2017 General Election in general and presidential poll in particular: “The truth is that the August elections were stolen and the country is deeply divided.

Kenyans cannot, therefore, be expected to move on when ethnic hatred and political intolerance are at their worst.’’

And this is his ominous warning: “I am telling my brother Uhuru Kenyatta that if he abdicates the responsibility of uniting this nation, he should not blame Raila and Kalonzo when we say we will be sworn in. If he doesn’t want to dialogue on electoral reforms, then we will be sworn in.”

Thursday’s was Mr Musyoka’s first address to his base and Kenyans since October when he left for Germany to be with his ailing wife Pauline. It was, therefore, not an off the cuff speech or a spur of the moment rant, but a considered and purposely delivered statement.

DIPLOMACY

Mr Musyoka is different. Quite apart from being a committed Christian, he is a lawyer, skilled in the art of diplomacy, a negotiator and experienced in government, having served as Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, many times a cabinet minister and one time vice-president.

President Kenyatta and Deputy William Ruto may want to know that Mr Musyoka considers them betrayers and dishonest.

As he tells it in the biography, he went on shuttle diplomacy to rally Africa behind Nairobi’s position when they faced heinous crimes against humanity cases at The Hague.

But when he welcomed them at the airport and accompanied them on a tour, he learned they believed he was taking advantage of their cases to crisscross Africa to boost his own standing in readiness for a run for the presidency and dumped him from their campaign team altogether.

So, will the President prise Mr Musalia Mudavadi away from Nasa? Last week when Water minister Eugene Wamalwa turned up in Mudavadi’s Vihiga County for the annual Maragoli Cultural Festival, he was stoned and chased away because he was the face of government.

ANGER

Mr Mudavadi and his next-door neighbour and co-principal Moses Wetang’ula will have taken note of that and of the fact that anger is a transferable brand. Indeed, before Mr Wamalwa’s debacle, Mr Mudavadi had said government had sent emissaries to persuade him to quit Nasa.

Boasting he is made of sterner stuff and steel and vowing to stick with Nasa’s campaign for electoral justice, he warned: “Elections must stop being a conspiracy of one, two or three tribes to steal from others. Every Kenyan must have an opportunity to vote and win or lose fairly.’’

Mr Mudavadi is different. He believed he would succeed President Daniel Moi only to be named Vice- President to bolster Mr Kenyatta’s ill-fated 2002 presidential run.

He was tapped to succeed President Mwai Kibaki in 2013 only to be fooled and derailed by Mr Kenyatta and Mr Ruto.

Mr Odinga is different. He is ending and starting the year in the trenches as he had done since 2014 but, this time round, he is challenging the President’s authority directly.

He said in his Christmas message he will be sworn in “very early” in 2018 as Kenya’s “legitimate president”.

What will stop him? Warned by Attorney-General Githu Muigai that his investiture as parallel would be an act of treason punishable by death, Mr Odinga, like Shakespeare’s Antony, appears ready to be a “bridegroom in his death” and “run into it as to a lover’s bed”.

As the President goes over tonight’s New Year address, he will realise that achieving his legacy of creating jobs and homes and fighting disease and hunger spelt out on December 12, is dependent on how he balances his dealing and duelling with Nasa with steering the listing ship of State.

Will he choose to dialogue or tough it out?