By PETER KAGWANJA

“All I want for Christmas is democracy”, declared the German journalist, Anneliese Rohrer (December 21, 2017).

But Christmas is a paradox. It is a tale of two cities, a cosmic moral battle between freedom and tyranny, salvation and slavery.

The biblical narrative of the annual Christian festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ carries a message of democracy, peace and equality for humankind.

But anti-democratic tendencies provide a powerful sub-text of the Christmas legend.

Two of the leading icons in the Christmas story, Herod and Caesar, are towering men of anti-democratic disposition and brute violence.

In Christmas, humanity encounters the stark choice between God and tyrants, democracy and anarchic violence.

“Man will ultimately be governed by God or by tyrants,” Benjamin Franklin, one of America’s Founding Fathers, said.

LIBERAL DEMOCRACY

In a recent article, the Indian human rights activist, John Dayal, enchants “Christmas as a symbol of Democracy” (December 22, 2017), but laments the violence against Christian minorities in India, rightly hailed as the World’s largest democracy.

Writ large, Dayal’s article rightly captures the crisis of global democracy in 2017, which he characterizes as “a year of hate, and bloodshed”.

The big question over this Christmas season is whether Christianity can rescue liberal democracy from imminent demise.

In another recent article entitled Christianity vs Democracy - Is Christianity Compatible with Democracy?”, Austin Cline (March 8, 2017) revisits the vexed debate on the tenuous relation between democracy and Christianity.

Ideologically, the debate on this link is punctuated by Samuel Huntington’s “Clash of Civilization” thesis, which routinely casts Islam — and other non-Western cultures — as incompatible with democracy, thus propelling “democracy promotion” projects.

WESTERN

The first thesis in this debate is that democracy and Christianity are compatible.

Modern (liberal) democracy grew out of and has deep roots in the Judeo-Christian culture and worldview that emerged from the Birth of Christ.

This has promoted the prejudicial idea that democracy is western and only functions most effectively in a Christian culture.

Second thesis is that democracy and Christianity are incompatible.

Cline may be right when he avers that in its thrust, “Christianity itself is generally more authoritarian than democratic”.

The Bible does not prescribe democracy or any other form of earthly government.

OBEDIENCE

Instead, Christians are called upon to cooperate with the basic concept of government (Roman 13: 1-7) regardless of what form it takes.

However, Christianity draws a clear distinction between human government and personal spirituality.

Where secular or human laws conflict with the Bible, Christians are called upon to obey God (Acts: 5:29).

Liberal democracy is fiercely secular and religiously neutral.

The Separation of church and State was the raison d’être of the First Amendment in US to prevent the government from interfering with churches and keeping religious ideas out of government.

Despite this, America’s democracy, for long viewed as the “gold Standard” of liberal democracy, is deeply steeped in Christianity.

RELIGION

In his two-volume classic, Democracy in American (1835 and 1840), the French scholar, Alexis de Tocqueville, was puzzled by the powerful grip Christianity had on American democracy.

“There is no country in the world where the Christian religion retains a greater influence over the souls of men than in America”, he wrote in a tribute to “the most enlightened and free nation on earth”.

This partnership between democracy and Christianity finds its best expression in the American Declaration of Independence, which reflects Christianity’s influence on politics:

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

DONALD TRUMP

Although the Declaration — and its theistic ideas of self-evident truth, a “Creator”, human equality, intrinsic value, and personal responsibility — was used to justify colonial rebellion against the king of England, this nexus between faith and democracy finds familiar echoes in constitutions in Western and non-Western civilizations.

However, with the election of Donald Trump as America’s 45th President, global democracy is trumped, and America’s democracy is fast losing its shine.

In their new book, Trumped: The 2016 Election that Broke All Rules (2017), Larry Sabato and co-editors argue that Trump’s election broke all the rules of politics — and one must add, punctured the moral basis of American democracy.

Trump captured a presidential nomination despite having very little support by his own party’s leadership; emitted constant gushes of divisive messages that would have sunk previous presidential candidates; won presidential election despite being considerably outspent in the general election; and lost the national popular vote by nearly three million votes but still won the Electoral College — a rare occurrence in American history.

JERUSALEM

America is experiencing its anti-democratic moment where the whims and moral compass of a single person are directing the nation’s laws and policies as in dictatorships.

A recent example of this egregious misuse of culture for populist purposes is the Trump administration’s gambit of moving the American embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and, in so doing, to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

But with a total of 128 countries defying President Donald Trump’s threat to cut aid to the poor countries and voting in favour of a United Nations General Assembly resolution calling for the US to drop its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, America’s legitimacy as the leading Christian nation, the ‘Shining Light on the Hill’, and honest broker in global governance has been irreversibly eroded.

POLICY SHIFT

This has thrown Western diplomats into a quandary and eroded the moral basis of regime change schemes disguised as the self-serving democracy promotion.

With the rise of Trump, democracy promotion is dead and buried.

Aware of this geopolitical shift, Western diplomats in post-2017 election Kenya as elsewhere in Africa are jettisoning democracy promotion, disregarding competitive elections and the rule of law, instead calling willy-nilly for dialogue between winners and losers.

Democracy is sacrificed at the altar of relevance. Merry Christmas democracy and a less turbulent 2018.