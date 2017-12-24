By ELIUD OWALO

Considered the most developed country in eastern Africa, Kenya recorded an impressive performance in agriculture, forestry and fishing this year, accounting for 22 per cent of the GDP, followed by manufacturing, at 11 per cent.

The annual growth rate was estimated to average slightly over five per cent.

Based on reports from various international organisations, including the United Nations, Kenya is one of the fastest growing economies in sub-Saharan Africa.

This is due to investment in infrastructure, strong household consumption, fast-tracking of East African Community (EAC) integration, and tourism sector recovery.

ECONOMY

Bloomberg has ranked Kenya as the third fastest growing economy in the world, and one of the seven best investment destinations, with the best cargo airline in Africa, and the third best airport in Africa.

Kenya has also been ranked 92 out of 189 countries by the World Bank in the ease of doing business and the only one in Africa among the seven most promising emerging markets.

These rankings have portrayed Kenya as a favoured business hub for gas and oil exploration, manufacturing and transport by the US Department of State.

Nairobi is recognised as the most attractive destination for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Africa.

TRADE

Last year, bank interest rate capping was introduced.

This has yielded mixed results with some financial institutions reporting a drop in after-tax profits and others an increase.

Kenya was rated by the World Bank and the World Economic Forum as the best country in sub-Saharan Africa in terms of economic policies and institutions favourable for trade.

The World Bank upgraded Kenya’s policy and institutional assessment rating at 3.9, making it the highest the region.

Kenya was also the most improved country in Africa, moving up by 16 points in the Global Competitiveness Indicator (GCI) and among the 100 most competitive world economies.

BUSINESS

In education, Kenya realised one of the highest literacy rates in Africa, at 87 per cent.

In the health sector, the National Hospital Insurance Fund is seen as a vehicle for universal health coverage.

Kenya made strides in building infrastructure, including roads, completion of the first phase of the standard gauge railway, expansion of airports, and the LAPSET project.

These are expected to attract FDI and reduce the cost of doing business.

However, the year had mixed fortunes. First, two presidential elections were held.

These were characterised by intense campaigns, destruction of property, loss of business by the private sector estimated at Sh700 billion, “police” brutality and killings, and looting.

CORRUPTION

Productivity was either neglected and/or affected by natural calamities, especially armyworms in western Kenya, Rift Valley and central Kenya; prolonged drought in arid and semi-arid lands.

Debt is a big challenge at about Sh1 trillion, meaning that a child born today already has loans to pay.

Corruption continues to be reported by the Auditor General in the national and county governments.

The country experienced terrorist threats with the government investing heavily in military and police, depriving the country of resources for development.

VISION 2030

About 50 per cent of Kenyans live below poverty line.

Disease outbreaks, especially cholera, were reported in many areas, including Nairobi.

A high public sector wage bill affected development expenditure. We need to realise a two-digit economic growth per year in line with the targets of the economic pillar of Vision 2030.

This should be seen in the capacity to realise universal health coverage, education and socio-economic welfare.

Strengthening devolution in terms of funding, capacity building, and governance is imperative.

A critical success factor is participation and synergy among stakeholders; including the private sector, civil society, and academia.