The Cabinet Secretary for Education, Dr Fred Matiang’i, has just released the 2017 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results. This is about three weeks after the last paper.

This is a remarkable feat for the 20,000 markers of 610,501 candidates’ papers – more than 8.5 million scripts.

There are accolades about test security and marking efficiency. However, are the two the only factors for consideration in this whole exercise?

Testing and assessment is a core part of the education process.

Linda Darling-Hammond, Professor at Stanford Graduate School of Education and President of the Learning Policy Institute, reckons that it is part of the accountability system in learning.

In its simplest form, testing is an indicator of how much learning has taken place.

In education studies, it is a big time unit! There are principles that guide it.

In turn, it provides an information mine. So, what do the KCSE test results tell us?

First, let me build context. KCSE is one of two general forms of testing – formative and summative.

Formative is ongoing, continuous testing while summative is the testing at the end point of a learning cycle.

In the KCSE case, it is at the end of secondary school learning.

Summative testing could well be at the end of a school year. Not surprisingly, it is compared to formative testing, a high stakes method.

High stakes issues tend to invite high stakes responses.

In our Kenyan case, it is now commonly accepted that one of the responses has been for schools, parents and students to corruptly acquire the KCSE tests in order to beat the testing system’s primary intentions.

The capacity to learn, best captured by cognitive (mental) intelligence, is normally distributed along uniform criteria like age.

Therefore, a properly set test for any group of candidates will produce normal results. What does this mean?

That, if one plots the overall results of all the candidates, they should produce a normal curve.

A normal curve looks like a bell, which is why it is called a bell-shaped curve.

It starts from an understanding that data will behave in a particular way around the average.

Now, Dr Matiang’i needs to tell us what form of testing the current KCSE is applying.

Does the testing aim to compare the students with each other? In this type of testing, the students are compared with a representative sample of their peers – a “norm” group.

Their results are expected to be evenly distributed according to the bell-curve. These are norm-referenced tests.

Alternatively, Dr Matiang’i’s testing may be based on standards.

That, by Fourth Form, a KCSE candidate should have acquired a set standard of knowledge and skills, in the various subject disciplines.

The test results here meant to measure the mastery of the same according to the declared standard.

Hence, standardised, or criterion-referenced testing.

Either way, there are serious questions hanging in the air. The average grade is just about a D+.

If we use the common logic that an ordinary student, properly taught and tested, will get at least 50 per cent, that would translate to a C aggregate.

If the grades were norm-referenced, the number of grades A and A- should equal the number of grades D- and E.

What do we have instead? A and A- together account for 0.5 per cent (half of 1 per cent) while D- and E account for 35 per cent.

This would be outrageous in normalised testing. If the KCSE aims for standardised testing, the D+ average means that the vast majority of the candidates have mastered much less than the 50 per cent of the required knowledge and skills.

Thus, without regard to a host of other issues, the most contentious is that Dr Matiang’i, and the whole set up, can’t answer, or aren’t answering why their testing is producing abnormal results!

From these test scores, only about 10 per cent of the candidates will have good enough grades for university.

In a normalised environment, this would mean a proportion (6.5 per cent) of above average candidates have been adjudged below university standard.

How can that be? It’s clear that one, or more things, is wrong with this whole assessment.

Test security is just one aspect of testing. As a matter of fact, properly, and ethically done, testing can even be an open book.

So, Dr Matiang’i needs to explain which one of the big issues is problematic: Is it the teaching (and learning) environment that is inadequate or, the testing that is not standard?