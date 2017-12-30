By MUSALIA MUDAVADI

The lexicon of Post-Election Violence (PEV) and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) gained currency and common usage after the signing of the National Accord (NA) agreement on February 1, 2008 between bitter electoral rivals PNU and ODM.

The Accord was guaranteed by the UN and the AU. The negotiations were protracted guided by former UN Secretary-General Koffi Annan.

VIOLENCE

The first order of business after agreeing to end hostilities was of course to set up the Grand Coalition Government (GCG), which in turn swiftly sought cessation of and quelled spiraling violence. Inbuilt in the Accord were a full tray of four agendas:

Agenda No. 1: Immediate action to stop violence and restore fundamental rights and liberties.

Agenda No. 2: Immediate measures to address the humanitarian crisis, promote reconciliation, healing and restoration.

Agenda No. 3: How to overcome the current political crisis.

Agenda No. 4: Long-term measures and solutions including constitutional, institutional and legal reforms; land reform; poverty and inequity; unemployment, particularly among the youth; consolidating national cohesion and unity; and transparency, accountability and addressing impunity.

How have we fared to date? The National Accord saved Kenya from tipping over the precipice into full blown civil war.

REGRET

As one intimately involved in the negotiations, I regret that the NA aspect of power sharing unnecessarily received more attention than the accompanying fundamental structural changes that were at the core of the Accord.

Furthermore we glossed over and cynically scratched the wounds that pester in society to this day. We easily forget that the PEV conflagration was lit by ethnic perceptions of electoral injustice.

But we should never forget it was the accompanying police brutality that was subject of the ICC cases.

As the Krigler Report and the CJRC report on historical injustices attest, Kenyans didn’t kill, maim and displace others for the fun of it.

There were underlying unresolved issues of inequity that had been peppered over since independence.

SUSPICION

These germinated into ethnic profiling and hate. It is regrettable that ten years on, the same issues are at the core of ethnic suspicion, animosity and the emergence of politics of exclusion via electoral injustice.

The TNA and URP coalition which was for purposes an exclusive ethnic mobilisation tool has set the country years back in its attempt to mould a cohesive society.

Hitherto political mobilisation was ethnically crosscutting but the “dynamic duo” thrived on setting up an ethnic duopoly that has been a nuisance to the country since 2013. .

For all its faults, the GCG laid the infrastructure for PEV reform by enacting a new Constitution in 2010.

The building blocks for reform lay there like the independent institutions. But the reform process acquired the wrong driver. Jubilee trampled, reneged and abandoned key pillars of reform.

CARPET

I feel betrayed when Agenda 4 issues were swept under the carpet and sabotaged. This elusive Agenda 4 spelt out long term measures and solutions in constitutional, institutional and legal reforms; land reform; poverty and inequity; unemployment, particularly among the youth; consolidating national cohesion and unity; and transparency, accountability and addressing impunity.

We have come full circle clawing back on the Constitution, backtracking on police and land reforms, emasculation of independent institutions into irrelevant treadmills for Jubilee shenanigans, closed doors on accountability in the promotion of corruption, and dismembered fragile ethnic relations further.

It is like reading a local version of Blaine Harden’s Dispatches from a Fragile Continent all over again. To paraphrase Blaine, Jubilee duo is lurching between an unworkable pompous Western present and nostalgia for a collapsed dictatorial past.

On reflection, justice was never accorded victims of PEV. No one can account for the number of IDPs whose figure has kept mutating even as at now.

IDPS

There were resident IDPs who were displaced from their homes, their property usurped while others were transiting traders.

This got disproportionate ‘compensation”. But how were those killed of whom police shot 400 compensated? Of the former, there were the “integrated” IDPs who received the worst treatment of being abandoned by government.

For Jubilee, IDPs was a custom made conduit to siphon billions. Since 2014, billions have been spent ostensibly to resettle or compensate IDPs. Accountability is anathema to Jubilee on this.

We got a taste of what happens in the fiasco in Nyamira County during elections. Meanwhile, the uneven “reparation” treatment of the IDPs has created resentment in communities.

The unresolved issue of IDP property being forceful appropriated has postponed the problem rather than resolved the Kikuyu-Kalenjin love-hate relationship.

JUBILEE

The Rift Valley is a powder keg waiting to explode courtesy of a fake political deal that guarantees no long term co-existence between communities.

Incidentally, the “dynamic duo” said they came together to end their communities historical relations of prejudice, intimidation, hostility and violence. Have they?

Electoral injustice, a key PEV issue due was ignored by Jubilee and has come full circle; it might just prompt the unease and suspicion in Jubilee into a return to ethnic arms. Furthermore, a misguided attempt at a hegemonic ethnic duopoly has alienated other communities.

We are therefore at the most dangerous of times when whole communities, youth and professionals feel powerless against an increasingly hegemonic dictatorship.

If we continue to sit on our laurels marvelling at the magnificence of our miraculous climb to power, we will be caught in a conflagration that is grimmer than 2007/8. Already flagrant deployment of militia is almost an accepted phenomenon.

MUTATION

There seems to be a quiet agreement that use of militia in politics is okay. But militias have their own mutation beyond the immediate paymasters.

I saw such deployment of militia by government at Muthurwa in Nairobi when police set on us for the crime of welcoming a colleague home from abroad.

It should not be the bane of Africa to be condemned into bloodletting over democracy. For every country that has experienced civil strife, the ignition has been electoral injustice.

I wish my country the best foresight in 2018. But for posterity, let’s talk before we are forced to with blood on our hands.

I don’t welcome the odd feeling at Serena in 2008 of being across another Kenyan, arguing as strangers would over spoils of war.