Museveni, 73, has ruled Uganda since 1986 but still pulled the sleight of hand manoeuvre by scrapping the 75-year age cap for presidential candidates.

In Zimbabwe, the democratic credentials of President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be under test when the general election is eventually held.

In Madagascar, President Hery Rajaonarimampianina, is expected to have a run for his money when he faces veterans.

In Sierra Leone, President Ernest Bai Koroma has served his two five-year terms, and will therefore not contest the March 7 poll.

By CIUGU MWAGIRU

More by this Author

A mid the changing dynamics of constitutionalism in Africa, a number of countries are expected to hold national elections this year, though the dates are yet to be announced.

In several countries, incumbents would have served their constitutional mandates. In many others, the elections will be parliamentary only, given that presidential ones have been concluded.

This will be the case in Djibouti, Gabon, Guinea, Libya, Guinea Bissau, Mauritania and Rwanda.

Parliamentary elections will also be held in Swaziland, Sao Tome and Togo.

Among countries expected to hold general elections are Sierra Leone, Cameroon, Mali, South Sudan and Zimbabwe.

It is expected that incumbents in Cameroon, Egypt, Mali and South Sudan will be returned to power.

The situation in Sierra Leone, Zimbabwe and Madagascar is, however, likely to be different.

DISSOLVED PARLIAMENT

In Sierra Leone, President Ernest Bai Koroma has served his two five-year terms, and will therefore not contest the March 7 poll.

Koroma has taken steps to ensure his succession dovetails with his wishes. He dissolved parliament at the end of last year and reshuffled the cabinet to give his favoured candidate advantage.

There will be a handful of hopefuls struggling to succeed Koroma, among them Samura Kamara, the candidate for the governing All People’s Congress Party.

His main rival will be Brig (Rtd) Julius Maada Bio.

Taking part in the election for the second time after an unsuccessful bid in 2012, the soldier will be standing on a Sierra Leone People’s Party ticket.

In Madagascar, President Hery Rajaonarimampianina, is expected to have a run for his money when he faces veterans.

Among his opponents will be Marc Ravalomanana and former DJ Andry Rajoelina, who once rose to the country’s leadership.

In Zimbabwe, the democratic credentials of President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be under test when the general election is eventually held.

MAIN RIVAL

The world will be keen to know if opposition leaders, particularly the long-suffering Morgan Tsvangirai, will operate on a level playing field.

Deemed as the main rival of deposed president Robert Mugabe, the leader of the Movement for Democratic Change actually won the 2008 election.

Amid speculation that Mugabe was going to concede, Mnangagwa and his military associates are said to have been behind the violence unleashed on opposition figures.

There is also concern about the tendency of incumbents going for multiple terms.

Recently, Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni signed a law that will enable him to remain in power indefinitely.

REFERRENDUM

Museveni, 73, has ruled Uganda since 1986 but still pulled the sleight of hand manoeuvre by scrapping the 75-year age cap for presidential candidates.

Similar moves have been made by others, including Burundi’s Pierre Nkurunziza.

In December, Nkurunziza launched a drive to promote a referendum to change the law that could see him rule until 2034.