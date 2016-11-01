Almandin pips Heartbreak City to win Emirates Melbourne Cup
The 156th Emirates Melbourne Cup on Tuesday, went to Kerrin McEvoy coaxing Almandin, 6, epically defending a serious onslaught from Heartbreak City (Joao Mereira).
For McEvoy, it was a second exclusive time he won the most coveted 3,200m race at Flemington, some 16 years after Brew set Melbourne alight.
Owner, Lloyd Williams, has now banked this prize on five occasions. Trainer, Robert Hickmott, had success with Green Moon in 2012.
Stretching home, Almandin was head-bobbing with Heartbreak City as they pulled away from Hartnell, Qewy, Whoshot Thebarman, and, Almoonqith.
Co-incidentally, McEvoy is married to the sister of last year's winning rider, Michelle Payne.
Curren Mirotic, Exospheric, and, Jameka, never managed to get revved-up enough. Attention now turns towards this weekend's Breeders' Cup Festival.