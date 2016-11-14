By DEJA VU

Pure confection from Knighthood (Richard Kibet), owned by Mim Haynes, as he lifted the Geoffrey Griffin Trophy with reverence.

Following an augmentation of seconds, Knighthood swayed As Paragon and Their First Song out of the argument.

They were unable to break any barricades of extreme urgency. This provided trainer, Patsy Sercombe, a well-earned quadruple - Tammy, Fire Drake, and, Milou, having also mellowed the wire with utter poise.

NGONG RESULTS

12.50 pm - First Race - Rahole National Reserve Handicap (1,400m)

1. Forewarned (Charles Mwangi)

2. Hebrews (Mark Mburu)

3. Anjoli (James Muhindi)

Distance: 4.4/6.75/8/8. Time: 1:26:6/10 secs. Favourite: Electric Ruler. Runners: 5 Owned and trained by Wakini Ndegwa

1.20 pm - Second Race - Ol Donyo Sabuk National Park Maiden (1,000m)

1. Tammy (Richard Kibet)

2. Grand Opera (Mark Mburu)

3. Arkensaw (Josphat Kultiang)

Chantelle withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 4.5/2/1.75/Tailed-off. Time: 1:01:7/10 secs. Favourite: Arkensaw. Runners: 5

Owned by The Yard Birds Syndicate. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

1.55 pm - Third Race - Dodori National Reserve Handicap (2,400m)

1. Red Raider (Patrick Mungai)

2. Rifle Range (James Muhindi)

3. Ari G (Paul Kiarie)

Distance: short-head/0.75/short-head/0.75. Time: 2:37:7/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 9-4. Runners: 6

Owned by A. Farah. Trainer Joe Karari/Captain Oruya

2.30 pm - Fourth Race - Maralal National Sanctuary Handicap (2,060m)

1. Notorious (Mark Mburu)

2. Bestow (Daniel Tanui)

3. Caitlin (Richard Kibet)

Kijana withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 8.5/2.4/5.75/2.75. Time: 2:13:9/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 8

Owned by Justin Mburu. Trainer Onesmus Mutua

3.05 pm - Fifth Race - Saiwa Swamp National Park Handicap (1,600m)

1. Fire Drake (James Muhindi)

2. South Lodge (Jacob Lokorian)

3. Tenby (Lesley Sercombe)

Tuff Cookie withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 0.75/half/neck/1.4. Time: 1:43:7/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 9-4. Runners: 9 Owned by John Lee and John Sercombe. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

3.50 pm - Sixth Race - The Geoffrey Griffin Trophy (1,800m)

1. Knighthood (Richard Kibet) Triarius-Accolade

2. As Paragon (James Muhindi)

3. Their First Song (Mark Mburu)

4. River King (Jacob Lokorian)

Eternal withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 4.4/8/2.75/4.75. Time: 1:54:1/10 secs. Favourite: Their First Song. Runners: 9 Owned by Mim Haynes. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

4.25 pm - Seventh Race - Shaba National Park Handicap (1,200m)

1. Ming Dynasty (Michael Micino)

2. Trade Secret (James Muhindi)

3. Shakara Man (Richard Kibet)

Distance: half/half/3/3.5. Time: 1:14:2/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 7

Owned by F. Mungai. Trainer Onesmus Mutua

5.00 pm Eighth Race - Mwalugange Elephant Maiden (1,800m)

1. Milou (James Muhindi)

2. Mister Wonderland (Richard Kibet)

3. Laura (Patrick Mungai)

Distance: 4.75/2.5/half/2.75. Time: 1:59:7/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 7-4. Runners: 7

Owned by John Lee. Trainer Patsy Sercombe