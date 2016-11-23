By DEJA VU

Mikki Isle drifted left, causing any amount of interference close home, but survived a stewards inquiry to land his second career Grade 1.

Mikki Isle snipped the Mile Cup at Tokyo in 2014, but had not been able to squeeze much juice since then.

The five year-old just scraped by in a narrow finish, with Suguru Hamanaka blunting the World's best jockeys - Christophe Lemaire was second on Isla Bonita (Hironori Kurita), while Ryan Moore escorted Neorealism (Noriyuki Hori) for third spot.

Mikki Isle after winning the Mile Championship at Kyoto. PHOTO | COURTESY

Favourite, Satono, Aladdin ran quite a smart fifth place.

Hamanaka apologised for 'waywarding' with other horses. This race is a stepping stone to December's Hong Kong Mile at Sha Tin.

***

Trainer, Sara Bradstock, was elated with Coneygree, the former Cheltenham Gold Cup winner, even with a fifteen length defeat at Haydock. This was Coneygree's comback on Saturday, where, naturally, he grew fatigued in heavy ground. Champion jump jockey, Richard Johnson, nursed him round really well. A magnificent Cue Card, took the event in his stride.

Coneygree was off doing slow work for many months, following injuries. Next target should be the Red King George VI, or, Lexus Chase at Leopardstown, over Christmas.

***

Meanwhile, three people are in police custody after a man was stabbed to death in the barn area at Hawthorne Race Course. The victim was identified as Rodrigo Flores Garcia, 30.

The two men and one woman suspects, were stable employees. According to police, Hawthorne officials reported that two men, both of whom worked at the track, got into an altercation.