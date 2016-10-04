35 cars for Eldoret Rally

By ABDUL SIDI

A total of 35 cars are set to compete in the Eldoret round of the 2016 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship this Saturday.

Finland’s Tapio Laukannen, the current leader in overall standings of the national series, is already in the country with his eyes focused on the major event. With reigning national champion, Jaspreet Chatthe in the mix, the competition in Eldoret looks set for an epic battle and finishing and scoring points will count big in the title race.

Apart from the fight for the major title in the sixth leg of the series, several other drivers will be battling for honours in different categories with the same urge and commitment. The event has attracted two rally cars from Uganda.

The Ugandans are Walubi Kapher/Kalema Susan and compatriots Duncan Mubiru/Ssemukula George Thier in Mitsubishi Lancer EvoXs.

Nairobi-based Frank Gitau, one of the former leading rally navigators, will head the list of the senior officials with his position as the Clerk of the Course for the KCB-sponsored event.

“We have set up the route plans. Our main objective is to make the rally entertaining for all parties with safety in mind,” Gitau told Daily Nation Sport during the KCB Media function in Nairobi last week.

The rally will have five spectator stages of which four will be done twice. The total distance will be 258 kilometers of which 127km will be competitive distance.

Cars will start from the KCB Eldoret branch on Saturday at 7am. Scrutineering of rally cars and the official reconnaissance of the route will be done on Friday. Sikh Union Eldoret will host the scrutineering process.