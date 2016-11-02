36 crews eyeing glory

By ABDUL SIDI

Thirty-six cars have entered the KCB Kitengela Rally that is scheduled for Sunday.

During a KCB media briefing held on Wednesday at the Hilton Hotel, multiple national rally champion Ian Duncan expressed optimism about his participation while talking to the media during the function.

“I have not had good luck in the last couple of rallies. I am hoping that all the mechanical issues would have be sorted before the weekend event,” said Duncan.

The official reconnaissance for the event is set for Friday. For some, it will be important to get the markings right as they seek to win the penultimate round of the 2016 Kenya National Rally Championship.

While the focus remains at the top of the series with Finland’s Tapio Laukkanen on course to clinch the prestigious overall crown, the battle at the lower level is equally important and intriguing.

Mahesh Halai needs 29 points from the remaining 50 to keep Eric Baingi at bay in the National Division Two championship. Halai’s nephew, Ketan, needs only seven points to clinch the navigators’ title.

It would mean Tuta Mionki taking the second place as the top female navigator. The reigning national navigator, Gugu Panesar, needs 30 points from the remaining two events to retain the title for the second year running.

His closest rival is Greg Stead of Zimbabwe. Laukkanen’s compatriot, Pasi Torma is not eligible for the navigator’s championship belt. Participants must register for the local Competition License. Scrutineering will take place on Saturday at the Simba Union Club.