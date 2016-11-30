38 drivers enter Top Fry Rift 1000 Classic Rally

By ABDUL SIDI

More by this Author

Thirty-eight crews have entered the inaugural Rift 1000 Classic Rally that will be held on December 10-12.

Lyn Tundo, the event director for the unique marathon rally, announced this at the official media launch on Wednesday, where the major title sponsor was disclosed.

“We are happy to have Menengai Oil on board as the main title sponsor. The entry list of 38 cars is also excellent for the inaugural event. The areas of the competition is also going to portray how beautiful Kenya is,” said Lyn, who is also the chairlady of the Rift Valley Motor Sports Club.

The motor race, will officially be known as the Top Fry 1000 Classic Rally.

Other sponsors include Coca Cola, the Standard Media, Toyota Kenya and Spa Resort.

Top Fry Rift 1000 Rally organisers used yesterday’s platform to announce the start order based on five different categories taking into consideration driver’s personal experience, knowledge and the type of car one will be driving.

The main Class will be led by Alastair Cavenagh and Gavin Laurence in a Porsche 911 followed by Carl Tundo and Tim Jessop in a Triumph TR7.

Richard Arrowsmith of UK will lead Division Two. The rally will run in and around Baringo and Elgeyo Marakwet counties and cover over 1,000km.

While most of us are familiar with the East African Safari Classic Rally, which is held every two years (next end of 2017), the Rift 1000 Classic Rally will be the first of its kind to be organized by Rift Valley Motor Sports Club.

The rally will run in and around Baringo and Elgeyo Marakwet counties over a total distance of 1000kms.

START LIST