Qatar Airways is inviting football fans from around the world to showcase their best freestyle moves and post them to social media using #QatarAirwaysCup, for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the Match of Champions in Doha on 13 December.

The Match of Champions pits FC Barcelona, one of the most successful football clubs in the history of the sport, against Al-Ahli SC, one of the most beloved clubs in the Middle East and recent winner of the Saudi Professional League, Saudi Super Cup and the King Cup. Qatar Airways is the official airline of both clubs, who will go head to head at Al Gharafa Stadium in Doha on 13 December 2016.

Show your football skills by creating a fifteen second video that you can share using #QatarAirwaysCup on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook. You can also submit your video through the online application on Qatar Airways website. A Qatar Airways committee will choose the winners.

Winners will be announced on Qatar Airways’ social media channels. The competition started on 15th of November until 29th of November, and the winners will be announced on 1st of December.