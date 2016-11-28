The Malkia Strikers star was instrumental as Pipeline defeated Kenya Prisons, Kenya Commercial Bank and Nairobi Water to claim the league for the third straight season during the three day play-offs staged at the Makande Hall in Mombasa over the weekend.

Atuka's recognition capped what has been a fantastic season for her club in the KVF women's league this year.

Kenya Pipeline captain Triza Atuka was deservedly named the most valuable player (MVP) during the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) season gala night at the Jambo Village in Mombasa County on Sunday.

By DAVID KWALIMWA

More by this Author

Kenya Pipeline captain Triza Atuka was deservedly named the most valuable player (MVP) during the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) season gala night at the Jambo Village in Mombasa County on Sunday.

Atuka's recognition capped what has been a fantastic season for her club in the KVF women's league this year.

The Malkia Strikers star was instrumental as Pipeline defeated Kenya Prisons, Kenya Commercial Bank and Nairobi Water to claim the league for the third straight season during the three day play-offs staged at the Makande Hall in Mombasa over the weekend.

"I am honoured and excited to have won this award" said Atuka. She added: "To be recognised from a pool consisting some of the best players is quite an achievement. My next aim is to work hard and retain the crown next season."

Atuka's teammates Agripina Kundu and Noel Murambi were also feted with the best libero and best receiver awards respectively.

Also benefitting after an outstanding season during the play-offs, was the ever smiling Kenya Prisons veteran Jane Wacu who was awarded with the best setter's title.

Related Content Victorious Prisons, Pipeline win volleyball league honours

"I am excited to be named the best. I always aim to be the best," Wacu who has just returned to the country after a pro stint in France said.

Nairobi Water's Ruth Chelangat and KCB's Phosca Kasisi were also awarded with the best attacker and server's title's respectively, while Wacu's teammate Edith Wisa took home the best blocker's award.

Meanwhile, Jirus Bett of Kenya Prisons was honoured with the men's Most Valuable Player (MVP) title.

"This is my first award and I am hoping it will be the start of many. I am thankful to my teammates for helping me with this personal title and of course it is important because we won the league title,” Bett said.

Kenya Prisons under the tutelage of Coach Gideon Chenje defeated arch rivals GSU, Kenya Ports Authority and Nairobi Water to bag the men's league title.

KVF AWARDS

MEN

MVP: Jirus Bett - Kenya Prisons

Best receiver: Tonje Kirwa-GSU

Best Server: John Bosco - KPA

Best libero: Peter Kibata - Kenya Prisons

Best attacker: Cornelius Kiplagat - GSU

Best blocker: Lelei -Nairobi Water

WOMEN

MVP: Triza Atuka - Kenya Pipeline

Best setter: Jane Wacu, Kenya Prisons

Best blocker: Edith Wisah - Kenya Prisons

Best attacker: Ruth Chelangat -Nairobi Water

Best Server: Phosca Kasisi KCB

Best lebero: - Agripina Kundu -Kenya Pipeline

Best receiver: Noel Murambi - Kenya Pipeline