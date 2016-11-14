15 teams to battle it out in Baobab basketball tournament
Monday November 14 2016
Fifteen clubs have been invited to take part in a two-day Baobab Basketball tournament to be held at Bamburi Cement Estate from December 10
The event’s organising committee member, Robert Katavi said they intend to invite four women teams to feature in the event whose theme is ‘Youth empowerment, peace and drug-free community.’
The clubs invited are Congo Nets, Kisauni Kings, Mtopanga Finest, Gorofani Raptors, Makupa Lakers, Mbaraki Pirates, Wekaweka Warriors, Maweni Hornets, Tumaini Takers, TUM Bravenhurst, Uprising Heat, Changamwe Rollers, Coastal Kings, High Level Maasive and Baobab Blazers.