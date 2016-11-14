15 teams to battle it out in Baobab basketball tournament

Monday November 14 2016

Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) vice-chairman, Hilmi Ali handing over coaching board to former Kenya national basketball team player, Ronnie Owino (right). KBF handed over the coaching boards to 70 coaches from different parts of the country. PHOTO | ABDULRAHMAN SHERIFF | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By ABDULRAHMAN SHERIFF
Fifteen clubs have been invited to take part in a two-day Baobab Basketball tournament to be held at Bamburi Cement Estate from December 10

The event’s organising committee member, Robert Katavi said they intend to invite four women teams to feature in the event whose theme is ‘Youth empowerment, peace and drug-free community.’

The clubs invited are Congo Nets, Kisauni Kings, Mtopanga Finest, Gorofani Raptors, Makupa Lakers, Mbaraki Pirates, Wekaweka Warriors, Maweni Hornets, Tumaini Takers, TUM Bravenhurst, Uprising Heat, Changamwe Rollers, Coastal Kings, High Level Maasive and Baobab Blazers.