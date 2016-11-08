30 teams through to league play-offs

By CAXTON APOLLO

Thirty teams have qualified for Kenya Basketball Federation National League play-offs which begin under a new format at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium, Nairobi, this weekend.

Fifty-six clubs - the highest ever - participated in the regular season in five categories. The top two teams qualified automatically for the play-off semi-final. The third, fourth, fifth and sixth-placed teams earned a ticket to feature in the play-off quarter-finals from which two teams will advance to the semi-finals.

Giants Kenya Ports Authority reached men’s Premier League play-off quarter-finals at the weekend after registering victories in their last two matches at KPA Makande Gymnasium.

KPA rose to the occasion to rock Trailblazers 88-37 on Saturday. Little-known Gerry Wekesa led the dockers with 15 points and Alex Lugasi 11 as they comfortably led 38-14 at the break.

And KPA men, who are four-time league champions, confirmed a place in the play-offs with a 81-61 win over relegation-bound Lions on Sunday.

KPA head coach Anthony Ojukwu said: “We are happy to have qualified for the play-offs on the last day after having started poorly. We lost too many matches in the first leg which threatened to derail our campaign.’’

After harvesting four points, KPA jumped to fifth position with 36 points from 14 wins and eight loses. Blades failed to qualify after dropping to the seventh position on 35 points. Blades finished their 22 matches with 35 points after USIU-A Tigers beat them 54-47.

But Trailblazers survived relegation from the men’s Premier League by a whisker after ending the regular season in ninth position with 27 points. Nakuru Club, who finished bottom with 19 points and Lions, who garnered 24 points from six wins and 14 loses, were relegated to men’s Division One league next year.

Men’s Premier League champions Ulinzi Warriors ended their second leg campaign with a 79-72 victory over USIU-A Tigers to keep their second position intact.

Coach William Balozi’s Ulinzi Warriors, who are chasing their eighth title, completed the regular season with 38 points. The soldiers won 18 matches, lost three and forfeited one outing against league leaders Co-op Bank.