Bankers put out Flames at Nyayo as KPA flourish

By CAXTON APOLLO

Champions USIU-A Flames relinquished the Kenya Basketball Federation women’s Premier League title after going down 3-0 to Equity Bank in the play-off semi-finals at Nyayo Stadium Gymnasium, Nairobi, at the weekend.

On Saturday, Equity Bank wrapped up the best-of-three series play-off semi-finals 3-0 after registering a 76-65 victory over USIU-A in Game Three on Saturday. The bankers had earlier won Game One 51-40 and took Game Two 63-52 against Flames, who had won the championship for two consecutive years.

Men’s champions Ulinzi Warriors were not spared either as Kenya Ports Authority sent them packing 3-1 in the play-off semi-finals.

CHASING SEVENTH TITLE

Ulinzi Warriors, who were seeking their seventh Premier League title, lost 76-72 in Game Four at their own Nyayo Stadium backyard on Saturday.

KPA, who had won the championship in 2014 before losing the crown to Ulinzi Warriors in 2015, had won Game One 77-72 at Nyayo but Ulinzi Warriors regrouped to win Game Two 67-66 in Mombasa to keep alive their hopes of retaining the title.

Action shifted to Nairobi where KPA defied Ulinzi’s home court advantage to win 62-53 in Game Three.

On Saturday, KPA dispatched Ulinzi Warriors 76-72 to power their way to the play-offs final. KPA will now host Co-op Bank in Game One and Two of men’s play-off finals in Mombasa on Saturday and Sunday respectively.