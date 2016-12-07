By AFP

More by this Author

MIAMI

Carmelo Anthony scored a season-high 35 points to lead the New York Knicks to a 114-103 NBA victory over the short-handed Heat in Miami on Tuesday.

Anthony shook off a slow start to connect on 13 of 27 shots from the field in an impressive display that included three three-pointers and two alley-oop dunks.

"I finally found my rhythm after the first quarter," Anthony said. "I was trying to find my legs, trying to find my shot. I got a feel for it in the third quarter."

His points were the most scored against Miami by any player this season just as the Knicks' 114 points were the most against the Heat, who had just nine healthy players available for the game.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 14 points and pulled down 12 rebounds for the Knicks and Joakim Noah added 10 points and 10 rebounds, including seven of New York's 18 offensive boards.

"I don't remember the last time we've been beat up on the glass like that," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "A lot of times we would have great defence only to give up a tip-in. That's emotionally deflating."

It was the Knicks' ninth win in their last 13 games and they are three games above .500 since they won the Atlantic Division title in the 2012-13 season.

They'll have their work cut out to stretch their winning streak to five games, however, when they host LeBron James and the reigning champion Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

With the Cavs looming, the Knicks will be hoping point guard Derrick Rose makes a speedy return from the back spasms that forced him to miss much of the second half.

"It calmed down — it's just spasms," Rose said shortly after the game. "My right side, my right leg — it was just fatigued."