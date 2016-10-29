Eagle Wings fly higher than Western Delight girls

By TITUS MAERO

More by this Author

Former champions Eagle Wings defeated hosts Western Delight 51-50 in a closely-contested Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) Women’s Premier League match played at St Peter’s Boys Secondary School, Mumias, on Saturday.

The match started on a high tempo with fierce exchanges being witnessed between the two sides in the hunt for points.

Delight dominated the better part of the first quarter, with Judy Akinyi securing four points for her team, but Eagle’s Hellen Sinola hit back with five points to enable her side lead the first quarter 8-6.

Delight had another head start in the second quarter with Hillavi Ayodi gaining an impressive seven points.

But proper co-ordination from Eagle Wings players saw Lucy Machuma sink 11 baskets that saw her side run away with the second quarter 17-14 to lead 25-20 at the midway point.

Upon resumption, Eagle Wings took the lead via Violet Nanyama who scored seven baskets. Delight responded with four points from Sandra Kiprono that saw both teams tie 15-15 in the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was dominated with frequent calls of time outs. Eunice Ouma of Eagle Wings then put her side ahead with four points. But in response, Delight stopped their opponents with Cathy Akinyi’s 6 points that saw the home team take the fourth quarter 15-11.

“The match was extremely tough. We, however, used our scoring opportunities well to upstage our opponents,” said Eagle Wings coach Evelyn Kedogo.