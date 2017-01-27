Equity primed to douse Flames for good in series

By CAXTON APOLLO

Equity Bank are poised to blow away USIU Flames when the two sides meet in the Kenya Basketball Federation women’s Premier League semi-final play-offs Game Three at Nyayo Stadium Gymnasium on Saturday.

Impressive Equity are leading the best of five series 2-0.

The bankers won Game One 51-40 last Saturday before pushing the Flames to the ropes with a 63-52 thumping a day later in Game Two.

USIU coach George Mayienga must win to force Game Four or surrender the title they have won over the last two years.

Guard Cynthia Irankunda, Angela Okoth and Georgia Adhiambo of USIU have a big role to play in their survival.

Equity, on the other hand, will need Hilda Indasi, Mercy Wanyama and Silalei Shani’s experience to send the varsity girls packing.

The winner will meet KPA in the final . KPA made easy work of Co-op Bank beating them 3-0 in their semi-final play-off series.

In the men’s Division One play-off final Game Three, Zetech University will take on stubborn rivals Umoja. Both teams are locked 1-1 on the best of five series.

Coach Job Munene’s Zetech won Game One 74-53 but Umoja recovered to take Game Two 83-56 last weekend. The decisive Game Four is scheduled for Sunday at the same venue.

In the men’s Division Two play-offs final Game Three, Kakamega-based Nebulas play Zetech leading 2-0 in the series.