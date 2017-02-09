Ex-Knick Oakley arrested after altercation at game

By AFP

NEW YORK

Former New York Knicks forward Charles Oakley was restrained by Madison Square Garden security and arrested Wednesday after an altercation during the club's NBA game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Knicks' public relations department tweeted that Oakley was ejected and arrested by the New York City Police Department.

"He was a great Knick and we hope he gets some help," the Knicks said.

Oakley was seated directly behind Knicks owner James Dolan, with whom he's had an acrimonious relationship for years.

The Knicks said that Oakley "behaved in a highly inappropriate and completely abusive manner," although as he was pulled out by security personnel, the crowd chanted "Oakley, Oakley, Oakley"

Upon being handcuffed by police, Oakley became more enraged. Knicks president Phil Jackson came over to try to calm him.

Oakley was a key figure on the Knicks when they were perennial playoff contenders for a decade, from 1988-98.

He has charged that his criticism of the club's current leadership has seen him pushed away from the franchise.

It was more melodrama for a disfunctional Knicks team that Tuesday saw Jackson take a Twitter stab at star Carmelo Anthony — the subject of persistent trade rumors.

