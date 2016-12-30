Going was tough for local sides in Africa

By CAXTON APOLLO

Kenyan teams failed to improve on their previous performances in the continental club championships.

KPA, who had clinched the Fiba-Africa Zone Five women’s club championships in Tanzania, only managed seventh position in the final tour held in Maputo, Mozambique.

USIU-A Flames, who also represented Kenya in the same championship, finished a distant ninth after edging out Etoile Filante of Togo 62-61 in the classification tie.

Kenya’s best record in the Fiba-Africa Champions Cup for women was when Eagle Wings and USIU-A Flames won the bronze medals at two different championships held in Tunisia and Morocco respectively.

Uganda’s City Oilers denied Kenya’s league champions Ulinzi Warriors a ticket to feature in this year’s Fiba-Africa Champions Cup for Men.

Oilers won the Fiba-Africa Zone Five club championship qualifier in Dar es Salaam Tanzania. Ulinzi Warriors, who were beaten by City Oilers were second and did not qualify.

Kenya Basketball Federation secretary-general Vitalis Gode said poor preparations and lack of resources has contributed to Kenya sides’ poor show on the continent.