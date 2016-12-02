By AFP

The Houston Rockets shot down streaking Golden State on Thursday, ending the Warriors' 12-game NBA winning streak with a 132-127 double-overtime triumph.

Rockets guard James Harden posted his fourth triple-double of the season, scoring 29 points with 15 rebounds and 13 assists.

Harden connected on a three-pointer to put the Rockets up 126-123 with 3:12 remaining in the second overtime and added two free throws with 2:10 left.

Eric Gordon stretched the lead with a jump shot and the Warriors couldn't find an answer after losing Stephen Curry less than two minutes into the second extra session when the NBA Most Valuable Player fouled out having scored 28 points.

The last time Curry fouled out of a game was on December 13, 2013 — the last time the Rockets beat the Warriors.

Kevin Durant tied a season-high with 39 points and Draymond Green just missed a triple-double with 20 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists for the Warriors, who fell to 16-3 — still the best record in the league.

The battle of two of the league's best three-point shooting teams saw a whopping 88 three-pointers attempted.

The Rockets finished 14 of 44 from behind the arc, while the Warriors made 12 of their 44.

It was a frantic race to the end of regulation, in which Durant tied the game at 113-113 with two free throws with 19 seconds left.

Golden State nosed ahead in the first extra session, but Curry then missed two three-pointers and Houston's Gordon tied it with 1:25 remaining with a three-pointer of his own.

Sam Dekker then put Houston up with 45.4 seconds left before Golden State's Klay Thompson tied it again with a short jump shot with 27.4 seconds left.

That set the stage for the second overtime, in which the Rockets out-scored the Warriors 9-4.