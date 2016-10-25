By CAXTON APOLLO

Former men’s champions Co-operative Bank and Kenya Ports Authority women’s teams are poised to finish in top position in the regular season of the Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League.

Defending men’s champions Ulinzi Warriors suffered a major setback in their bid to upstage rivals Co-op Bank from the summit after they were humiliated 79-56 by KPA at the KPA Makande Gymnasium during the weekend.

Ulinzi, who have won 17 matches and lost three, can now only conclude the second leg in second position with 39 points. The soldiers, who were also beaten 68-65 by KPA in the first leg, have one match in hand against tough USIU-A Tigers on November 5.

KPA kept Ulinzi’s scoring star Eric Mutoro, Victor Odendo and Byron Mabonga in check, racing to a 35-28 half-time lead. It was Evans Leting of KPA, who heavily punished Ulinzi with game-high 26 points and Fred Lugasi hit 16.

Co-op, who had no engagement at the weekend, head the 12-team table standings with 39 points after registering 18 wins and three loses. As things stand, Co-op Bank cannot be overtaken by any other team since the outcome of their last match against hosts KPA in Mombasa will see them finish top with either 40 or 41 points.

KPA coach Anthony Ojukwu said: “We now only need to work hard and win one match to finish in the top six to qualify for the play-offs.”

Two top teams will automatically qualify for the play-offs semi-final under the new format. The third to sixth finishers will battle it out for the remaining two semi-final slots to qualify for the final to determine the 2016 league champions in both men’s and women’s categories.

KPA women’s team remained on course to clinch top spot. Unbeaten KPA thrashed Eagle Wings 57-32 at their backyard to increase their points tally to 28.

KPA are left with four matches which they are favoured to win to end the second leg with a maximum 36 points. KPA are third on the table standings with 28 points. The coastal team will host high-riding Equity Bank on Saturday in Mombasa before meeting Co-op Bank and KU Oryx.

Strathmore University clobbered fellow students Kenyatta University Oryx 57-38 to maintain the women’s Premier League leadership with 30 points.

Strathmore, who led with a huge 29-12 margin at the breather, are left with one match to go against defending champions USIU-A Flames on Sunday.