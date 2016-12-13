KPA bundle out Ulinzi in play-off semis

By CAXTON APOLLO

More by this Author

Champions Ulinzi Warriors relinquished the men’s Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League title after Kenya Ports Authority knocked them out 3-1 in the 2016 play-offs semi-final at Nyayo Stadium Gymnasium on Monday night.

KPA, who sneaked into the play-offs as underdogs shocked the defending champions Ulinzi 76-72 in a make-or-break Game Four of the best-of-five series play-offs semis to sail to the final.

KPA, who last won the crown in 2014, had sounded a warning to coach William Balozi’s Ulinzi Warriors by winning Game Three 62-53 at the same venue on Sunday.

The dockers had a good record over Ulinzi in the regular season in which they defeated the soldiers twice home and away. KPA won Game One 77-72 in Mombasa.

Ulinzi, who were seeking their eighth title locked the series 1-1 after registering a narrow 67-66 win in Game Two in Mombasa before action shifted to Nairobi. Much was expected from Ulinzi since their Nyayo backyard favoured them.

In Game Four on Monday, KPA took the soldiers head on from the word go, exploding into a 21-10 first quarter lead. With Evans Leting, Martin Kitonga and Tobias Odumbe on fire, the dockers kept their hosts on their toes to lead 38-25 at the break. Determined to force Game Five, Ulinzi needed Eric Mutoro, William Ochieng and Victor Odendo’s efforts to tie the scores 16-16 in the third quarter.

The never say die Warriors later outscored KPA 32-22 in the last quarter but finally bowed out 3-1.

KPA coach Sammy Kiki said: “I am pleased with the players’ effort to qualify for the final despite having been written off.”