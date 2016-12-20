KPA have one foot in final after victory

By CAXTON APOLLO

Kenya Ports Authority made bright their chances of qualifying for this year’s women’s Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League play-offs final when they beat hosts Co-op Bank in two opening semi-final matches at Nyayo National Stadium at the weekend.

KPA, who failed to recapture the league title last year after losing 2-3 to USIU-A Flames in the play-offs final, are two games up 2-0 following their 55-47 victory over hosts Co-op Bank in Game Two on Sunday.

The dock women, who returned to the local action after finishing seventh in the Fiba Africa champions Cup for women in Mozambique, had won tough Game One of the best-of-five series 55-49 on Saturday.

Co-op Bank had given KPA a run for their money in Game One in which they were leading 46-4 with three minutes 36 seconds to go.

It was Felmas Adhiambo, who saved the situation for KPA hitting the target from the rebound and critical six free shots to shoot the dock women up 49-46 in the dying seconds of the tight duel.

KPA now only need to win Game Three at home in Mombasa to sail into the final on a 3-0 basis.

Co-op Bank, who knocked out Strathmore University 2-1 on the best-of-three series quarter final have tall order to advance as they face tough KPA in the remaining three matches in Mombasa.

The semi-final Game Three to five are scheduled for KPA Makande Gymnasium on January 21.

KPA’s Natalie Akinyi and Felmas Adhiambo each scored game-high 15 points, Vyonne Akinyi had 10 while Irene Makori replied with 11 and Belinda Akoth nine for the losers.

KPA head coach Anthony Ojukwu said: “Our opponents put pressure on us in the last two quarters after we had a strong start until the half-time break.

“The victory has made our work easier at home to qualify for the final.’’

Co-op Bank’s Carol Ouma responded: “We still have chance to win Game Three in Mombasa to remain in the running.The play-offs approach is different from the normal league so we cannot be rule out at the stage.’’