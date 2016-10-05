Durant stars as Warriors rout Clippers in pre-season

By AFP

SAN FRANCISCO

Kevin Durant scored 21 points on his home debut as the Golden State Warriors demolished the Los Angeles Clippers 120-75 in a pre-season game on Tuesday.

Durant, who joined the already powerful Warriors from the Oklahoma City Thunder in July, made a trio of three pointers in a one-sided encounter.

Klay Thompson top scored for the Warriors with 30 points while reigning NBA MVP Stephen Curry chipped in with 14 points at the Oracle Arena.

The Warriors opened up a 20-point lead in the first quarter and never looked back.

Their lead had stretched to 102-51 by the start of the fourth quarter, an ominous warning to the rest of the league as the new season looms closer.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr gave more than 20 minutes of game time each to Curry, Durant, Draymond Green and Thompson before resting the all-star quartet.