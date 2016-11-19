By AFP

More by this Author

NEW YORK

Klay Thompson scored 28 points while Kevin Durant reminded the Boston Celtics what they missed out on as the Golden State Warriors romped to a 104-88 win for their sixth straight victory on Friday.

Thompson led a decisive third quarter run as the Warriors took the game away from Boston to silence the home crowd at the TD Garden, who jeered Durant repeatedly during the contest.

Thompson scored 11 points in the quarter that saw the Warriors pull clear after a 24-3 run that included 18 unanswered points to help the Dubs improve to 10-2.

A makeshift Boston side missing both Al Horford through concussion and Jae Crowder, who has an ankle knock, were always struggling to contain the Warriors' all-star offense.

Durant, meanwhile, who had been aggressively courted by the Celtics this summer before his move to Golden State from Oklahoma City, finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Steph Curry, however, needed a late three-pointer and a basket to avoid a season-low total, finishing with 16 points. Draymond Green scored 11 points with eight rebounds and eight assists.

Having trailed by 30 points early in the fourth quarter, the Celtics rallied to get within 12 of the Warriors with just under two minutes left on the clock.

Isaiah Thomas topscored with 18 points — his lowest of the season — while Avery Bradley added 17 as the Celtics slipped to 6-6.

Durant, meanwhile, shrugged off a hostile reception — he was booed during the warmup and throughout the match — to quickly find his range, scoring 17 points in the first half alone.