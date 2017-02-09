Korver finds his rhythm, Cavs dominate Pacers

By AFP

LOS ANGELES

Kyle Korver is finding his feet with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The reigning NBA champion Cavs beat the Indiana Pacers 132-117 in Indianapolis on Wednesday with a key contribution from Korver, who arrived in Cleveland last month from the Atlanta Hawks, where he had played since 2012.

Korver scored 29 points — his most in a game since February 21, 2007 — connecting on eight of his nine three-pont attempts and pulling down five rebounds.

Korver needed five three-pointers to pass Jason Kidd (1,988 three-pointers ) for seventh on the NBA's all-time list, which he reached in the third quarter.

"It just means I've been doing this a long time," said Korver, who now has 1,992 three-pointers in his 14-year career. "When I came into the NBA I didn't have goals like this. I just try to be consistent and work on my craft and try to get going."

His 29 points matched teammate Kyrie Irving's total for most scored in the game.

Cleveland star LeBron James added 25 points for the Cavaliers, who won their fourth straight and snapped the Pacers' seven-game winning streak.

Kevin Love contributed 14 points and 10 rebounds for Cleveland.

"I got a lot of great looks," Korver said. "Nothing gets a shooter open like more shooting, like with LeBron and Kyrie. You got to pick your poison. I got in a rhythm and knocked down some shots."

Down by six at half-time, Cleveland broke open the game by outscoring Indiana 40-18 in the third quarter.

The Cavaliers drained 13 of their 20 attempts and all 10 of their free throws in the third period.

The Pacers closed the deficit to 114-107 with 4:23 to play, but would get no closer.