Lakers great Kobe Bryant welcomes third daughter

By AFP

LOS ANGELES

Former Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant and his wife, Vanessa, shared a first picture of their third daughter, Bianka, on Twitter on Wednesday.

"@vanessabryant and I are beyond excited to welcome our newest baby girl, Bianka!!" Bryant tweeted on Wednesday, with a picture of the sleeping infant, born earlier this month, bundled in pink.

""#BabyBlessing #SweetBaby #AnotherAngel."

Vanessa added, "Kobe and I are beyond excited to welcome our newest baby girl, Bianka!!!"

Bianka is the couple's third daughter, joining big sisters Natalia, 13, and Gianna, 10, in the family.