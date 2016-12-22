Los Angeles Lakers to unveil Shaq statue in March

By AFP

LOS ANGELES

Shaquille O'Neal will soar at Staples Centre again when the Los Angeles Lakers unveil a bronze statue of the NBA Hall of Famer on March 24.

The nine-foot (2.74m) bronze likeness portrays the larger-than-life Lakers great flying in mid-dunk and will be suspended 10 feet (3m) above the ground outside the arena.

O'Neal played for the Lakers from 1996-2004, helping the team to three straight NBA titles from 2000-2002.

He earned NBA Finals Most Valuable Player honours each of those years.