NBA Africa to launch Junior League in Kenya in 2017

Kenya’s grassroots basketball is set to receive a major boost next year from NBA Africa with the launch of the NBA Junior League.

The league which will target teenage players across the country will tip off in 2017 in a move that seeks to develop basketball stars of the future.

“NBA Africa has identified Kenya as one of the five priority countries due to the passion of basketball,” said NBA Africa Vice President and Managing Director Amadou Gallo Fall.

“Since we established our office in 2010, our key pillar is social responsibility and giving back to communities which is part of driving the popularity of the game around the world. We are delighted to be working with both the United States Embassy and the Gina Din Foundation on this project,” added Fall.

NBA is already running similar competitions in eight countries across Africa with twelve million players currently taking part.

Thirty teams will feature in the league which will follow a similar structure to the NBA.

They will be divided into the Eastern and Western Conferences with dominant sides proceeding to the playoffs, conference finals and finals. The winners will be awarded with a trophy and championship rings.