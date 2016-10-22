NBA expands video replay role for upcoming season

By AFP

NEW YORK

Video replays will be used to oversee more NBA referee calls in the upcoming season under an expanded plan announced Friday by the league.

The new areas where decisions will be made by referees in the NBA Replay Centre will include foul calls coinciding with shot clock violations, end of quarter fouls and fouls when a player has a clear path to the basket.

The 2016-17 NBA campaign starts Tuesday with the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers playing host to the New York Knicks, Utah at Portland and San Antonio at Golden State.

The replay centre will determine all video review situations except for flagrant fouls and player altercations, which remain in the hands of on-court referees, who will continue to instigate all replay reviews.

Last season marked the second campaign for the replay centre in Secaucus, New Jersey. It ruled on 72 percent of all replays with an average review time of 31.9 seconds, down from 42 seconds in the 2014-15 debut year of the system.

The current standard for overturning a call made by on-court officials remains "clear and convincing evidence.