By AFP

WASHINGTON

Fifty-two points from John Wall weren't enough for the Washington Wizards on Tuesday as they fell 124-116 to the surging Orlando Magic.

Wall became the fourth NBA player to score 50 or more points in a single game this season.

He connected on 18 of 31 shots, including five of eight from three-point range, but with little help from his supporting cast the Wizards lost for the third time in four games.

The Magic, meanwhile, closed out a five-game road trip with a flourish.

Reeling from four straight defeats when they departed on their road trip, they upset the Spurs in San Antonio, narrowly lost to the Grizzlies in Memphis, beat the 76ers in Philadelphia and surprised the Pistons in Detroit.

Elfrid Payton scored 22 of his career-high 25 points in the first half, connecting on nine of 12 shots from the field on the night.

With Tuesday's win, they snapped a 13-game skid against the Wizards in games in which Wall played.

Payton made his first nine shots and he was a perfect three for three from three-point range as the Magic posted their highest point total of the season.

Jeff Green scored 20 points, Jodie Meeks 18 and Nikola Vucevic 10 off the Magic bench. Led by Payton, Orlando's reserves outscored Washington's 73-22.

"We're growing on that end of the floor," Magic coach Frank Vogel said of Orlando's offense.

"We didn't play well early in the season, but some of the guys are finding their spots, and I'm finding ways to use them. We got several great contributions, starting with Elfrid Payton. (He) came off the bench, having the game of his life. He was terrific tonight."

The Wizards pulled within 115-107 with 3:43 remaining, but a three-pointer from Green capped a 5-0 burst for the Magic that effectively extinguished any hope of a comeback by Washington, who were out-scored 40-28 in the second quarter and trailed by as many as 20.

"Unacceptable," Wizards coach Scott Brooks said of his team's second-quarter defence.