Rape case against Knicks star Derrick Rose dismissed

LOS ANGELES

A Los Angeles jury on Wednesday dismissed a civil lawsuit brought against Derrick Rose by a woman who claimed she had been gang-raped by the New York Knicks star.

Jurors in the federal court deliberated for less than four hours before returning with their verdict and rejecting allegations from the woman, who sought $21 million in damages.

The woman had filed her case after claiming that Rose and two friends, Ryan Allen and Randall Hampton, had raped her repeatedly at her apartment after drugging her in 2013.

Rose had denied any accusation of wrongdoing, claiming that the sex which took place was consensual.

The woman didn't report the alleged incident to police until 2015. Court documents show that Los Angeles police opened an investigation. Her lawsuit was filed in August of 2015.

Rose's attorney Mark Baute said the lawsuit was a "fake case" in which the woman was seeking a "lottery hit" of a financial payout.