Resilient KPA sail to KBF League play-offs semis

By CAXTON APOLLO

Kenya Ports Authority will host champions Ulinzi Warriors in the opening two matches of the men’s Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League play-offs semi-final at KPA Makande Gymnasium in Mombasa on Saturday and Sunday.

KPA knocked out rivals USIU-A Tigers 2-0 on the best-of-three series quarter-final at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium at the weekend to qualify for the semis.

The dockers beat hosts USIU-A Tigers 63-51 in Game Two at Nyayo on Saturday, after having won Game One 65-60 in Mombasa a week ago.

Regular season league leaders Co-op Bank and runner-up Ulinzi Warriors, coached by Philip Shida (right), earned automatic qualification to the play-offs semi-final.

KPA will be seeking to avenge their 2-1 defeat by Ulinzi in last year’s play-offs semi-final. The dockers sailed into the semi-final stage for the second consecutive year after registering a 63-51 victory over hosts USIU-A Tigers in Game Two of the quarter-finals. Games three to five, in case of 1-1 tie, will be hosted by Tigers in Nairobi.

KPA had earlier won Game One in Mombasa and needed a second straight victory to lock out the students 2-0. Tigers, who were favourites, having defeated KPA twice 75-73 and 47-39 in the regular season, were under pressure to force a 1-1 draw in Game Two.

Victory for Tigers, who have never won the league, could have prompted the extended decisive Game Three on Sunday to determine the winner.

Tigers, who lost 3-0 to Ulinzi Warriors in last year’s best-of-five play-offs final, had made a strong start in Game Two, restricting KPA to a narrow 17-16 first quarter lead. KPA, who had finished fifth with 36 points in regular season to advance, hanged onto a 31-28 lead at the break.

The dockers, who are seeking to recapture the league title they last won in 2013, paraded former Tigers’ star Evans Leting, who poured in a game-high 22 points.

KPA coach Sammy Kiki said: “We need to utilise home court advantage against Ulinzi in the two matches to boost our chances of reaching the final.”