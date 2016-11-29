By AFP

NEW YORK

Russell Westbrook insists he is not interested in chasing history after a quick-fire eighth triple-double of the season left him on track to equal Oscar Robertson's long-standing NBA record.

Westbrook was in scintillating form once more to help the Oklahoma City Thunder overpower the New York Knicks 112-103 at Madison Square Garden, bagging his third consecutive triple-double — the 45th of his career.

Westbrook needed just 20 minutes on court to complete his latest masterclass, part of a haul that leaves him averaging triple-double numbers for the season.

The 28-year-old finished with 27 points, 18 rebounds and 14 assists.

Westbrook is now averaging 30.9 points per game, 11.3 assists and 10.4 rebounds for the season.

Only one player in NBA history — Robertson in 1961-62 — has ever gone an entire season averaging triple-double numbers.

Westbrook is on pace to equal Robertson's record, albeit with only 19 games of the season gone. Westbrook's display Monday helped the Thunder improve to 11-8 as the Knicks fell to 8-9.

However Westbrook is adamant that matching Robertson's record is not on his agenda.

"Winning is sustainable," Westbrook said. "My job is to go out and find the best way to win games. Right now, we won three straight and that is what's most important to me.

"I don't really care, honestly. I like to win and compete at a high level. I do the same thing every year."

Enes Kanter offered another offensive threat for the Thunder, rising from the bench to score 27 points and grab 10 rebounds in 28 minutes.

For the Knicks, Derrick Rose led the scoring with 30 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Kristaps Porzingis added 21 points and Carmelo Anthony chipped in with 18 points.

Thunder coach Billy Donovan however paid tribute to Westbrook's display.

"He (Westbrook) obviously set people up tremendously tonight," Donovan said.

"Offensively getting and creating shots, getting in the lane. I thought his rebounding, getting to a couple of loose ball plays. When he does that it sends an unbelievable message to our team of his spirit and his fight and the way he competes."