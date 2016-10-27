Westbrook keys rally as Thunder spoil Embiid's Sixers debut

By AFP

LOS ANGELES

Russell Westbrook scored nine of his 32 points in the waning minutes as the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied to beat the 76ers 103-97 in Philadelphia on Wednesday in their NBA season-opener.

Westbrook, who also had 12 rebounds and nine assists, snapped a 97-97 tie with 35 seconds remaining by connecting twice from the free-throw line after a foul off the ball by Philadelphia's Gerald Henderson.

The Thunder, who trailed by six with 6:17 to play and by four with 4:16 left, spoiled the injury-delayed NBA debut of Sixers centre Joel Embiid, who finished with 20 points and seven rebounds.

Embiid, the Cameroonian centre taken third overall in the 2014 draft, missed the past two seasons as a result of two foot surgeries.

"I try to make it a regular day," Embiid said before the contest.

"It's hard, added the 22-year-old, who coped not only with ongoing injury since being drafted but also with the death of his younger brother, Arthur, in a road accident.

"You think what you've gone through the past two years, the loss of my brother and having to get another surgery and all of the ups and downs."

He said, however, that he never seriously considered quitting the NBA.

"I love basketball too much to make that decision," said Embiid, who played just 22 minutes but showed the sparkling skills that made him a top prospect two years ago.

"He's hard to guard," Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. "He's herky-jerky."

"He's got a lot of (Hakeem) Olajuwon to him," Donovan said, referring to a retired Nigerian-American NBA star.

Enes Kanter had 17 points and 12 rebounds and Steven Adams contributed 16 points for the Thunder, who were playing their first game since 2014 NBA Most Valuable Player Kevin Durant signed with Golden State as a free agent in the offseason.

MANAGING THE GAME

While it was Westbrook who lifted the Thunder at the end, Donovan said it was crucial the entire team step up to fill the void left by Durant.

"He can't facilitate every single shot, every single basket, every single assist," Donovan said, "because it's going to wear him out."

Westbrook said his aim was to "manage the game at a high level".

"I was just taking my time, picking my spots I wanted to get the ball at," he said, "just being patient and closing out the game."

That patience was on display as the Thunder weathered an early surge from the 76ers — and when a front-row fan directed an obscene gesture toward Westbrook.

Westbrook dropped in a layup and was fouled with 4:52 left in the period, and as the Thunder guard stood at the baseline and celebrated, a male fan in the front row directed two obscene gestures in Westbrook's direction. The fan was then ejected.

"I turned a new leaf," Westbrook said of his non-reaction to the man, who was escorted from the arena.

"I leave that alone, because that cost me $25,000 last time," Westbrook said, referring to last season when he swore at a fan.

"My job is to play basketball, and that's what I do."