Curry, Durant to fore as Warriors notch 12th straight win

By AFP

SAN FRANCISCO

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant each scored 25 points apiece as the Golden State Warriors overturned a fourth quarter deficit to defeat the Atlanta Hawks 105-100 and claim a 12th straight victory on Monday.

Atlanta looked to have the Warriors rattled after edging into an 81-80 lead as the final quarter got under way.

But two Andre Iguodala baskets, a Durant jumper and a Shaun Livingston layup gave the Warriors an 8-0 run that put them 88-81 ahead.

Atlanta pulled it back to 88-85 with a Kent Bazemore layup but missed with three-point efforts by Dennis Schroder and Bazemore.

A further Bazemore three-point attempt also failed with two minutes left with the Warriors defending a narrow 91-89 lead.

The Warriors responded with six unanswered points, including four from Durant to give themselves vital breathing space.

Two superb defensive blocks by Draymond Green in the final minute also stymied the Atlanta challenge as the Warriors improved to 16-2.

Durant meanwhile led the rebounds with 14 while Klay Thompson added 20 points.