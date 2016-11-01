Superb Co-op thrash KPA to stay top of log

By CAXTON APOLLO

By ABDUL SHERIFF

Eight-time champions Co-operative Bank emerged winners of the men’s Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League regular season after stunning Kenya Ports Authority 65-59 in their last second leg match in Mombasa.

Co-op Bank, who automatically qualified for the play-offs semi-final, concluded their 22 outings in style by snatching KPA’s four points this season at KPA Makande Gymnasium on Sunday. Co-op beat had earlier beaten the 2014 champions KPA in the first leg in Nairobi by a six-point margin.

The bankers finished top of the 12-team table standings with 41 points after winning 19 matches and lost three. KPA’s chances of qualifying for the play-offs now hang in the balance after losing two crucial consecutive matches, which the needed to win at home.

INCREASED POINTS

On Saturday, Equity Bank defeated KPA 76-52 at the same venue. Head coach Anthony Ojukwu said: “We missed the services of our key player Martin Kitonga who was sick. We are concerned about our chances of making the play-offs.”

Equity, who are KPA’s challengers for the sixth spot, increased their points tally to 35 after their shocking victory over the dockers and have a match in hand against KCA-U on Saturday.

On the other hand, KPA must now beat Lions and Trailblazers at home to remain in the running.

Defending champions Ulinzi Warriors and Thunder are neck and neck in the race for second position. Ulinzi are second with 36 points from 17 wins and three. They only need to beat USIU-A Tigers to finish runners up on 38 points.

KPA are poised to win the women’s title after winning their two weekend matches at KPA Makande Gymnasium.

They beat visiting Equity Bank 65-45 in a thrilling clash. The teams tied 8-8 in the first quarter.

The second quarter was also tight but the home team led 30-29 at half-time. In the third quarter, KPA came back strongly, dominating the exchanges and deservedly won the last two quarters at 19-8 and 16-8.

KPA’s Selina Okumu scored 14 points with teammate Yvonne Akinyi adding 11 points.

For Equity team, the top markswoman was Mercy Wanyama who got 13 points with her teammate Everlyn Norah securing eight points.