Ulinzi, KPA set for showdown

Kenya Ports Authority will host reigning champions Ulinzi Warriors in men’s Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League return leg showdown at KPA Makande Gymnasium in Mombasa on Saturday at 4pm.

KPA, who last won the league title in 2014, defeated Ulinzi 68-65 in their first leg tie in Nairobi and would be seeking to complete a double at their backyard. Pressure will be on the dockmen, who must win at least two matches to qualify for the six- team play-offs. Already Co-op Bank and Ulinzi are tipped to finish in two top positions, to automatically sail into the play-offs semi-final.

Having garnered 28 points from 11 wins and six loses, KPA must win and beat Equity Bank at home on October 29. Ulinzi, who humiliated Equity 107-52 last weekend, travelled to Mombasa early to prepare for the clash.

Ulinzi coach William Balozi said the team is focused.

“We travelled early to Mombasa for training so as to avenge our first leg defeat. We don’t have any injuries. We are ready for the big match,” he said.

Ulinzi are second in the table standings with 36 points, from 17 wins and two loses. They will be left with one match at hand against USIU-A Tigers.

KPA coach Anthony Ojukwu said their aim is to make the play-offs.

“We put ourselves in an awkward situation after losing six matches during the early stages of the league. We must now beat Ulinzi and Equity at all costs to qualify for the play-offs,” he said.

Ojukwu said the five-month suspension of hardworking Victor Bosire and Aron Ramadhan weakened the team, and the players should now take responsibility on the court to win or else they risk missing out in the play-offs.

WEEKEND FIXTURES

SATURDAY

At KPA Makande in Mombasa: KPA v Eagle Wings (2pm), KPA v Ulinzi Warriors (4pm).

At Nyayo: Strathmore University v Egerton University (9am), Emyba v Egerton University (10.30am), Storms v Western Delight (12pm), World Hope v Egerton University (1.30pm), Equity Bank v USIU-A Flames (3pm), Thunder v USIU-A Tigers (4.30pm).

At Eregi Teachers College: Nebulas v Blazers (10am).

SUNDAY

At Nyayo: Oyx v Strathmore (9am), Baraka Xtreme v Egerton (10.30am), Equity v Western Delight (12pm), USIU Flames v Storms (2pm), Riara Univ v USIU (4pm).