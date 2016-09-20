By CAXTON APOLLO

Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League men and women champions enhanced their chances of qualifying for the play-offs after registering victories in their respective second leg matches at Nyayo Stadium gymnasium at the weekend.

Ulinzi Warriors, who are the men’s defending champions, withstood pressure to defeat the Tony Ochieng-coached Blades 75-69 in a hard-fought clash on Saturday that went to overtime.

Victor Odendo played a key role scoring a game high 20 points and Erick Mutoro scored 15 for the soldiers, who led 28-25 at half-time. Blades, who recovered to beat Trailblazers 46-35 on Sunday, hard given the soldiers a hard time tying the scores 57-57 in regulation time.

VAST EXPERIENCE

Ulinzi Warriors had to use their vast experience to outscore the stubborn Blades 18-12 in overtime for the win that saw them keep their top position on the table standings with 33 points.

Ulinzi defeated Blades 62-59 in first leg.

USIU-A Flames, who are the reigning women’s Premier League champions, recovered to easily rout Kenyatta University Oryx 62-42. After losing 52-28 to Kenya Ports Authority in Nairobi, USIU-A Flames, who still missed the services of Cynthia Irankunda, had a shaky against Oryx trailing 13-10 in the first quarter.

Oryx, under new coach Caleb Osewe, continued to trouble Flames leading 25-24 at the breather.

Flames had to use all the tricks in book to rock out-point Oryx 18-11 and 20-6 in the last two quarters to carry the day.

Flames, who are handled by veteran coach George Mayienga, had to rely heavily on Angela Okoth, who hit a game-high 18 points and team-mate Georgia Adhiambo, who accounted for 17 points.

Berine Okoth, replied with 15 points for Oryx, who have only won one match this season.

In other women’s match, Strathmore University beat Storms 64-34 while Zetech University won 48-28 against Gladiators.

WEEKEND RESULTS:

Men: Equity Bank 80 Lions 58, USIU-A Tigers 84 Strathmore University 41, Blades 46 Trailblazers 35, Baraka Xtreme 39 Emyba 73, Zetech University 53 Blazers 48, Co-op Bank 75 Thunder 70, Ulinzi Warriors 75 Blades 69, Co-op Bank 48 Lions 35, Trailblazers 62 USIU-A Tigers 85, NKU Thika 56 Blazers 53, Emyba 61 KDF Morans 69.