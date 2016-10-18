By CAXTON APOLLO

Reigning champions Ulinzi Warriors have secured second place in the men’s Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League regular season to automatically qualify for the play-off semi-finals.

Ulinzi Warriors whitewashed Equity Bank 107-52 at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium at the weekend. As a result, the soldiers dislodged Thunder from second place with 35 points.

Ulinzi led 41-23 as Eric Mutoro ran riot and scored game-high 34 points. Ulinzi have won 17 matches, lost two games.

Leaders Co-op Bank, who top the table standings with 39 points, are poised to end the regular season in first position. The bankers have a match in hand against KPA in Mombasa.

Whether they win or lose the tie, they will still remain at the summit. A win against KPA will push Co-op Bank’spoints to 41. None of the teams are in a position to catch up with them.

Ulinzi have two matches remaining. They have a tricky tie against USIU-A Tigers on Sunday. If they win both matches, they will end the regular season with 39 points and cannot dethrone Co-op. Ulinzi coach William Balozi said: “We played well against Equity. Eric Mutoro and Victor Odendo were in top form from the word go.”

BAGGED THREE POINTS

Thunder are in third position with 34 points from 14 wins and six defeats. Victory in their two remaining matches, one against USIU-A Tigers, can only propel them to a maximum 38 points.

KPA men’s team bagged three points at the weekend, which boosted their hopes of qualifying for the play-offs. The dockers lost 39-36 to hosts Blades on Saturday, and were awarded a 20-0 walkover against Nakuru Club, who failed to show up at Upper Hill School on Sunday.

KPA moved to sixth spot with 28 points. They have won 11 matches and lost six. The face an uphill task against giants Co-op Bank and Equity at home to be guaranteed of a top six finish. Nakuru Club and Strathmore University, who lost 95-86 to Equity, have already been relegated.

Equity beat Strathmore. Equity have a tall order when they take on KPA in Mombasa, among their four remaining second leg outings.

Blades coached by Tonny Ochieng celebrated two points following their narrow 39-36 win over KPA to stay fourth on the table standings with 34 points.

MUST WIN

Blades are left with one crucial match against USIU-A Tigers in which they must win to remain safe of finishing among the top six for the play-offs.

KPA women’s team kept their unbeaten run in the Premier League registering a 37-27 victory over league leaders Strathmore University on Sunday.