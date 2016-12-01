By AFP

LOS ANGELES

Russell Westbrook's fourth straight triple-double spelled a fourth straight NBA victory for the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, a 126-115 overtime triumph over the visiting Washington Wizards.

Westbrook produced 35 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists to notch his ninth triple-double of the season and the 46th of his career.

Victor Oladipo added 25 points and Enes Kanter came off the bench to score 14 for the Thunder, who improved to 12-8.

Bradley Beal scored 31 points for the Wizards, whose coach Scott Brooks returned to Oklahoma City for the first time since he was sacked by the Thunder in April after seven seasons at the helm.

Brooks, who received a warm welcome from Thunder fans, looked like nabbing a victory against his former team when Beal's three-pointer with 5:25 left in regulation put the Wizards up 97-90.

But the Thunder rallied to force overtime, Westbrook's three-pointer with 8.5 seconds left in regulation knotting the score at 105-105.

Westbrook scored 14 points in the extra period as the Thunder pulled away.

"I thought we did a good job until overtime on Westbrook," Brooks said. "He's hard to stop. he's a terrific basketball player playing at a high level."

Westbrook's four rebounds in the first quarter ensured that he will go into December averaging a triple-double.

"He's doing an amazing job," Kanter said. "He's finding the open man, making his teammates better. Leading this team really well."

Despite his shooting woes, Westbrook stayed aggressive.

"Regardless of what is going on in the game you can always impact the game in different ways," he said. "That's the type of player I am."

And he found his touch when it mattered most, scoring the first five points in overtime.

"Honestly, it's never stop believing into yourself," Westbrook said.

SPURS BOUNCE BACK

The San Antonio Spurs found a trip to Dallas to be just what they needed to put a shock home loss to the Orlando Magic on Tuesday behind them.

Australian guard Patty Mills came off the bench to score a season-high 23 points as the Spurs remained perfect on the road this season with a 94-87 triumph over the lowly Mavericks.

With star trio Pau Gasol, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker all sidelined, the Spurs rallied from a 13-point third-quarter deficit to take their away record to 11-0.

Mills scored 15 points in the fourth quarter, including eight points in a row.

"I thought that was the moral of that victory, not giving in no matter what," Mills said.

Spurs starter Kawhi Leonard also came on strong late, scoring 18 of his 21 points in the second half to help San Antonio subdue a Mavs team whose 3-14 record is the worst in the NBA.

The New York Knicks withstood a career-best 47 points from Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns in a 106-104 victory over the Timberwolves in Minneapolis.

Carmelo Anthony hit the game-winning jump shot with 2.3 seconds remaining as the Knicks fought off a furious fourth-quarter comeback bid by the Timberwolves.

In Phoenix, Leandro Barbosa scored all eight of his points in the fourth quarter to lift the Suns over the reeling Atlanta Hawks 109-107.

Brandon Knight scored 23 points for Phoenix, who won for just the second time in their past six games as the Hawks lost for the seventh time in eight games after a 9-2 start to the season.

The Los Angeles Lakers shrugged off the injury absence of Nick Young and D'Angelo Russell to surprise the Bulls in Chicago 96-90.

Forward Julius Randle scored 13 points and pulled down 20 of the Lakers' 60 rebounds.