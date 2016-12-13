By CAXTON APOLLO

Zetech University have qualified for next year's men's Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League. The varsity students will now play in the higher tier league after sailing into the Division One play-off final

at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium at the weekend.

Coached by Job Munene, Zetech qualified for the top competition after eliminating Kenyatta University Pirates 3-0 in the lower tier play-offs semi-final.

Zetech will now face Strathmore University in the best-of-five series play-offs final in January next year.

Strathmore University beat Daystar University 3-0 in the semi-final to power their way into their first ever play-off final.

Strathmore University also earned their promotion to the top competition by virtue of reaching the play-offs final.

SUNGUTU SCORED GAME HIGH

In the men's Division Two, Zetech University also sailed through to the final after beating Riara University 3-2 in a hotly contested semi-final duel.

Umoja booked a ticket to the men's Division One final after eliminating Eldoret-based Eldonets 3-0.

Umoja used the home court advantage to hit Eldonets 77-58 in Game Three on Sunday.

Kevin Sungutu scored game-high 28 points while Michael Munene bagged 19 for Umoja.

Coach Moses "Chopper'' Shida's KDF Morans and Nebulas Kakamega are locked 1-1 on the best-of-five series as action moves to Kakamega Police Canteen for Game three to five this weekend.

KDF Morans needed 17 points from Victor Simba and Steven Omollo 13 to defeat Nebulas Kakamega 75-72 in over-time of the closely contested Game Two at Upper Hill School on Sunday.