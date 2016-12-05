Zetech teams star in Div. 1 play-offs series

By CAXTON APOLLO

Zetech University teams registered victories in their Kenya Basketball Federation men and women’s Division One semi-final play-offs matches played in Nairobi and Kisumu at the weekend.

Zetech women’s team clobbered hosts Lady Bucks 67-39 to go up 2-0 in the best-of-three series play-offs semi-finals at Kenyatta Sports Ground in Kisumu on Sunday.

At Nyayo Stadium, Zetech University men’s Division One side enhanced their chances of earning promotion to the top competition next year when they won their opening two matches against Kenyatta University Pirates.

Zetech coached Job Munene beat Pirates 68-44 in Game One after leading 34-22 at the break. Chris Oluk scored 15 points and Jeremy Opiyo added 12 for the winners. In Game Two on Sunday, Zetech resisted pressure to defeat coach Gitau Waringo’s Pirates 54-51.

Zetech’s men’s Division Two team had mixed results in their play-offs semi-final opening matches. The side started well with a 62-43 win over Riara University in Game One on Saturday.