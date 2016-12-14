Bayusuf making steady recovery in hospital

By ABDULRAHMAN SHERIFF

Kenyan Olympian Hamdan Bayusuf is recuperating at a hospital in South Africa where he was flown for further medical treatment on Monday night.

Bayusuf is however still in coma, according to his coach Fakhry Mansoor.

Mansoor on Wednesday said doctors at the South African hospital have informed the swimmer’s family that the 22-year-old Bandari Swim Club athlete has made steady progress and is expected to come out of coma.

“Doctors have told the family that Hamdan was still unconscious but is expected to be conscious in a day or two. I have received scanty information, but we will relay correct information as it is availed to us,” said Mansoor.

Bayusuf was injured on Sunday shortly after at 1am when a machete-wielding gang raided his family home in Nyali, Mombasa County. The thugs had attacked the guard manning the entrance to the family home, who then raised alarm.

Bayusuf was seriously injured in the head after responding to the alarm. Yesterday, police intensified operation against criminal gangs in Nyali where Bayusuf was attacked.

In the past two weeks, police have been grappling with a rise in cases of attacks on Nyali residents by juvenile gangs. Nyali is considered to be among the most secure neighbourhoods in Mombasa.